Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Expects to play Friday despite sore knee

Ginobili is dealing with a sore knee but said he expects to play Friday against the Celtics, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili knocked knees with someone early on during Wednesday's win over the Heat, though he was still able to play 25 minutes and record 10 points (2-6 FG), three rebounds and three assists. The veteran said that while he expects it to hurt a little bit Thursday, he doesn't consider issue serious and insists he'll be fine come Friday. Still, with the Spurs heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see him to be held out of one of the two games.