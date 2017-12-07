Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Expects to play Friday despite sore knee
Ginobili is dealing with a sore knee but said he expects to play Friday against the Celtics, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Ginobili knocked knees with someone early on during Wednesday's win over the Heat, though he was still able to play 25 minutes and record 10 points (2-6 FG), three rebounds and three assists. The veteran said that while he expects it to hurt a little bit Thursday, he doesn't consider issue serious and insists he'll be fine come Friday. Still, with the Spurs heading into a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see him to be held out of one of the two games.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.