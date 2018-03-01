Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Good to go Wednesday

Ginobili (chest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili sat out Sunday's contest with a bruised sternum, but as expected, it was nothing serious and will return to action for Wednesday's contest. Coach Gregg Popovich said there wouldn't be any specific minutes restriction for his veteran, noting his playing time would be the "same as for any other 40-year-old player." Ginobili's return could mean a few less minutes for guys like Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul.