Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Has perfect shooting night off the bench

Ginobili tallied 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ginobili threw in three long-range balls to go along with his perfect 7-for-7 shooting performance. The veteran is still contributing at a high level, and it will be interesting to see how he is utilized when every game counts and he doesn't have the luxury of the rest days he often received this season. Conventional wisdom says that it could hurt his value come playoff time, but second-guessing a Spurs playoff team has proven to be a fool's errand as they always play tough.