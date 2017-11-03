Spurs' Manu Ginobili: May be rested Friday
Ginobili may be rested for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Ginobili was rested Monday against Boston but returned to play in Thursday's loss to the Warriors. With the second night of a back-to-back on tap, the veteran could again take a seat, but it appears as though a final call won't come until closer to tip.
