Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Not on injury report for Sunday
Ginobili (rest) is not on the injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Ginobili took Friday's game off for rest but will seemingly play in Sunday's contest. That said, it's doubtful he'll see extended run compared to the team's younger players, as coach Gregg Popovich probably wants to keep his veterans relatively fresh for the regular season.
