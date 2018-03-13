Play

Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Off injury report Tuesday

Ginobili (rest) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Magic.

With the playoffs nearing, Ginobili was rested for Monday's contest against the Rockets. His return Tuesday will likely reduce the roles of Bryn Forbes and Danny Green. Over Ginobili's past 14 appearances, he's averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 assists in 19.5 minutes.

