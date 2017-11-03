Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out for rest Friday
Ginobili (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Ginobili will be getting his second night off for rest in the last week, as coach Gregg Popovich continues to keep his veteran as fresh as possible for the full season grind. Ginobili should be back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Suns.
