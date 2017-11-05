Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out for rest Sunday

Ginobili will sit out Sunday's game against the Suns for rest, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili was originally expected to sit out Friday's matchup for rest, but ended up playing, so he'll get the night off Sunday instead. The veteran should be back for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

