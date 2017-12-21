Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out for rest Thursday
Ginboili will sit out of Thursday's game against the Jazz for rest, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
With the Spurs heading into a back-to-back set, Ginobili will get the night off for rest to keep him as healthy as possible for the rest of the season. He should be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Kings, though on Thursday, look for guys like Bryn Forbes, Brandon Paul and Rudy gay to see more minutes on the wing.
