Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out for rest Wednesday

Ginobili is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Lakers due to rest, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Ginobili will get Wednesday night off, which comes on the second half of a back-to-back set. He's also played 11 games in a row -- one of his longest stretches of the season -- averaging 7.1 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 18.7 minutes during that span. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Saturday against Portland. In his stead Wednesday, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul could see some extra run.