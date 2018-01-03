Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out for rest Wednesday
Ginobili will not play during Wednesday's game against the 76ers for rest purposes.
With the Spurs on the second half of a back-to-back, the coaching staff is opting to rest their veteran guard. As a result, Bryn Forbes, Brandon Paul and Darrun Hilliard are all candidates to see extra run at shooting guard.
