Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out Sunday vs. Pacers

Ginobili (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Ginobili is set to miss a third straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering thigh bruise. Considering the Spurs' typical conservative approach with their veterans, they'll likely be as cautious as possible with Ginobili's recovery, so there's certainly a chance he misses more time. With Ginobili out once again, look for Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes and Davis Bertans to see added playing time.