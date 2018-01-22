Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out vs. Cavs

Ginobili (thigh) will not play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Ginobili continues to nurse a bruised right thigh, and Tuesday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. The Spurs appear content to evaluate the 40-year-old on a game-to-game basis, so consider him questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

