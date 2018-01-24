Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Ginobili (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Ginobili is set to miss a fifth straight game with a bruised thigh and the Spurs haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. His next shot to take the court will come Friday against the 76ers, but consider him questionable for now and he'll likely need to take part in a practice in order to be cleared.
