Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out Wednesday vs. Nets
Ginobili (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Ginobili had to leave Monday's game early with a bruised right thigh and the Spurs aren't going to rush him back into action, so he'll get the night off Wednesday. Considering the Spurs' typical conservative approach, Ginobili could miss more time, though his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Raptors. With Ginobili out, guys like Kyle Anderson and Bryn Forbes could pick up additional playing time off the bench on the wing.
