Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Plans to play Wednesday
Ginobili (chest) said he plans to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The veteran was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers after suffering a bruised sternum Friday against the Nuggets, but it looks like the extra day off has helped Ginobili recover. With Ginobili expected to return to the lineup, Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills may both see their backcourt minutes take a hit.
