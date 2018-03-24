Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Pours in 17 off the bench

Ginobili produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), fiver rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over the Jazz.

When given ample opportunity, Ginobili is perfectly capable of turning back the clock and delivering a solid stat line. In his past five games, he's seen an average of almost 21 minutes on the floor to get things done. Whether we'll see the 39-year-old next season is anyone's guess, but coach Popovich has made it clear to Ginobili and Tony Parker that his younger guys will see more time moving forward.