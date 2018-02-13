Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Probable for Tuesday

Ginobili is listed as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

With the Spurs playing the second game of a back-to-back set and it being their final contest before heading into the All-Star break, it seems like an ideal time to rest the veteran shooting guard, but it looks like coach Gregg Popovich will elect to have Ginobili take the floor before having the next week off. Barring any last-minute changes, expect Ginobili to play his usual limited role off the bench Tuesday.