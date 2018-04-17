Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Productive off bench in Game 2 loss

Ginobili registered 10 points (4-9 G, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The playoff-savvy veteran has been efficient during the first two games of the series, with Monday's production bringing his averages to 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals across 20.0 minutes. Ginobili has shot an impressive 46.7 percent, as well, including 40.0 percent from three-point range. The 16-year veteran is likely to continue seeing a similar role throughout the balance of the series, which shifts to San Antonio for Game 3 on Thursday.