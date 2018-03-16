Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Puts up 11 points off the bench
Ginobili produced 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 22 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 win over the Pelicans.
Ginobili reached double-digit points in relief but that's not a total that can be counted on from the veteran guard, who hasn't seen the needle move significantly in terms of his production. He's basically been used in the second unit and you'll often see him pop in as the sixth man on occasion. He currently has little to no fantasy value despite this decent game.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...