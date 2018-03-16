Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Puts up 11 points off the bench

Ginobili produced 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 22 minutes during Thursday's 98-93 win over the Pelicans.

Ginobili reached double-digit points in relief but that's not a total that can be counted on from the veteran guard, who hasn't seen the needle move significantly in terms of his production. He's basically been used in the second unit and you'll often see him pop in as the sixth man on occasion. He currently has little to no fantasy value despite this decent game.