Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Puts up three points Sunday
Ginobili recorded three points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds through 21 minutes during Sunday's game against Indiana.
Ginobili missed all of his field goals Sunday and is struggling from the field this season, averaging a 34.9 field-goal percentage before Sunday. The 40-year-old will likely continue to play with the second unit despite his current struggles.
