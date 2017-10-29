Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Puts up three points Sunday

Ginobili recorded three points (0-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds through 21 minutes during Sunday's game against Indiana.

Ginobili missed all of his field goals Sunday and is struggling from the field this season, averaging a 34.9 field-goal percentage before Sunday. The 40-year-old will likely continue to play with the second unit despite his current struggles.