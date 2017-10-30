Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable for Monday

Ginobili (rest) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The Spurs are heading into the second night of a back-to-back set Monday, so there appears to be a pretty good chance that coach Gregg Popovich rests Ginobili. Look for an update on the veteran's status at some point closer to tip off, though if he does sit out, that would likely mean more minutes for guys like Kyle Anderson and rookie Derrick White on the wing.