Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavs

Ginobili (chest) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.

The veteran injured his chest during Friday's contest against the Nuggets. Afterward, he underwent an X-ray. The results have not been officially revealed, though with the news of him being questionable Saturday, the results were presumably negative. If he gets ruled out, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul could see expanded roles.

