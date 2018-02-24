Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavs
Ginobili (chest) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
The veteran injured his chest during Friday's contest against the Nuggets. Afterward, he underwent an X-ray. The results have not been officially revealed, though with the news of him being questionable Saturday, the results were presumably negative. If he gets ruled out, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Dealing with chest injury•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Won't miss time following All-Star break•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Exits Tuesday's game with sore foot•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Bench-high scoring total in loss•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...