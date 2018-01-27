Play

Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable Sunday vs. Sacramento

Ginobili (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Ginobili has sat out the past six contests while recovering from a bruised right thigh. As a result, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul have seen expanded roles. More information on Ginobili's status should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround.

