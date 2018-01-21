Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable vs. Pacers
Ginobili (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Ginobili will be a game-time call for Sunday's tilt after missing the Spurs' previous two contests with a bruised right thigh. His status should clear up closer to tipoff, but if he's unable to play again, Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes and Davis Bertans should continue to benefit.
More News
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will remain out Friday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Out Wednesday vs. Nets•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Exits Monday's game with bruised thigh•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will rest vs. Kings•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Makes history with 26-point game Sunday•
-
Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores season-high 21 points Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...