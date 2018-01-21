Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Questionable vs. Pacers

Ginobili (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Ginobili will be a game-time call for Sunday's tilt after missing the Spurs' previous two contests with a bruised right thigh. His status should clear up closer to tipoff, but if he's unable to play again, Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes and Davis Bertans should continue to benefit.