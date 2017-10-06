Play

Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Resting for Friday's game

Ginobili will sit out Friday's preseason game against the Kings to rest, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

As expected, the Spurs will monitor the veteran's workload during the preseason, though coach Gregg Popovich did indicate that Ginobili will return to action for Sunday's game against Denver.

