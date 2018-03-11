Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Resting Monday

Ginobili will rest for Monday's game against the Rockets.

With the playoffs nearing, the Spurs will opt to rest their 40-year-old guard for Monday's contest, leaving Bryn Forbes and Danny Green to likely see increased action off the bench. Monday marks the first game of a back-to-back stint for the Spurs, which would leave Ginobili available to return to action Tuesday against the Magic.

