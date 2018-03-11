Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Resting Monday
Ginobili will rest for Monday's game against the Rockets.
With the playoffs nearing, the Spurs will opt to rest their 40-year-old guard for Monday's contest, leaving Bryn Forbes and Danny Green to likely see increased action off the bench. Monday marks the first game of a back-to-back stint for the Spurs, which would leave Ginobili available to return to action Tuesday against the Magic.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...