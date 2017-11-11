Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Resting Saturday
Ginobili will be rested for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
As anticipated, the veteran will be held out of action on the second night of a back-to-back. With Danny Green also out, Bryn Forbes will move into the starting lineup and will be in line for increased minutes.
