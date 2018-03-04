Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Returns to game

Ginobili (chest) has returned to Saturday's game, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The 40-year-old Ginobili briefly left the game after taking a shoulder to the chest and is the Spurs' scoring leader early with 10 points in 10 minutes.

