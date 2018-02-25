Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Ruled out Sunday

Ginobili (chest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili suffered a bruised sternum in Friday's tilt with the Nuggets and while it's not considered to be anything overly serious, the Spurs will take a cautious approach and hold him out Sunday. That should allow Ginobili another few days off for rest prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Pelicans, though tentatively consider him questionable for that outing. With Ginobili out, guys like Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul could see a slightly expanded role off the bench.