Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores 15 off bench

Ginobili had 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's win over the Kings.

Ginobili returned to action Sunday following a six-game absence due to a thigh bruise and did not appear to miss a beat. The veteran has been ultra-efficient in seven January contests, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 65.0 percent from three en route to 12.9 points per game.

