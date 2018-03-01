Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss

Ginobili finished with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.

Ginobili returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a bruised sternum, and the 40-year-old legend stepped up and tried to take over once LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) exited. If Aldridge and Pau Gasol (knee) remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Lakers, Ginobili might be worth a look as a cheap option in daily leagues.