Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Scores season-high 21 points Friday
Ginobili scored 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 103-89 win against Phoenix.
The veteran guard was a very efficient scorer on Friday, scoring a season-high 21 points in 19 minutes. Ginobili has scored in the double-digits in seven out of his last ten games for an average of 10.2 points. However, including Friday's high scoring performance, Ginobili has scored in the double-digits in just over half of his 33 games played. With Rudy Gay (heel) out until at least January 13, Ginobili may see more opportunities to provide valuable points from the bench over the next three games.
