Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Seals victory from the line
Ginobili recorded 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 victory over the Thunder.
Ginobili only saw 14 minutes of action but was in down the stretch and sealed the win with a pair of clutch free-throws. He is a shadow of the player he once was but with the Spurs in a battle every night, he could be worth a look in deeper leagues if you need occasional scoring with a bit of everything else thrown in.
More News
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.