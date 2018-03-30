Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Seals victory from the line

Ginobili recorded 10 points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes during Thursday's 103-99 victory over the Thunder.

Ginobili only saw 14 minutes of action but was in down the stretch and sealed the win with a pair of clutch free-throws. He is a shadow of the player he once was but with the Spurs in a battle every night, he could be worth a look in deeper leagues if you need occasional scoring with a bit of everything else thrown in.