Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Signs two-year, $5 million deal with Spurs
Ginobili agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Spurs on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Ginobili, who will play at 40-years-old this upcoming season, will continue his career in San Antonio with a fully-guaranteed two-year deal. He seemingly took less than market value, though that's unsurprising considering the relationship he has with the organization. He should once again be a staple off the bench for the team. Last season, he posted 7.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 18.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
