Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Turns back the clock with superb game off bench
Ginobili posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 98-85 win over the Kings.
There's no question that Ginobili knows how to win games, and as the Spurs clinched their 21st straight playoff berth, Ginobili was relishing every point he poured in to aid the effort. While the team is packed with talent there's little doubt that the team will lean on the 40-year-old, who has more playoff experience than any other player on the team, with Tony Parker being the sole exception.
