Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will play Friday

Ginobili (rest), despite previous reports that he wouldn't play Friday, is available for the contest against the Hornets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.

Coach Gregg Popovich is known for often changing his lineup and status of players, so this move is less surprising than it would be for the other 29 teams in the league. He provided six points and two rebounds against the Warriors on Thursday night.

