Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will remain out Friday

Ginobili (thigh) is out for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili will miss a sixth straight tilt with a bruised right thigh Friday. He doesn't have a timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day following the contest. In his stead, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul should continue seeing expanded roles.

