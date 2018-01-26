Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will remain out Friday
Ginobili (thigh) is out for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Ginobili will miss a sixth straight tilt with a bruised right thigh Friday. He doesn't have a timetable for a return, so he should be considered day-to-day following the contest. In his stead, Bryn Forbes and Brandon Paul should continue seeing expanded roles.
