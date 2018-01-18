Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will remain out Friday
Ginobili (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Raptors, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.
Ginobili is set to miss a second straight game and the fact that he's being ruled out a day in advance isn't necessarily encouraging for a speedy return. Either way, with Rudy Gay (heel) and Kawhi Leonard (groin) still out as well, there should be added opportunities for the likes of Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes and Davis Bertans on the wing. Ginobili's next opportunity to return will be Sunday against the Pacers.
