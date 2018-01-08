Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Will rest vs. Kings
Ginobili will be rested for Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The veteran scored a season-high 26 points in 27 minutes (which matched a season-high) Sunday against the Blazers, and the Spurs will continue their trend of holding the 40-year-old out of one half of back-to-back sets. Expect Ginobili to return to action Thursday against the Lakers.
