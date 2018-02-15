Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Won't miss time following All-Star break

An X-ray on Ginobili's right foot came back negative and he's expected to be fully healthy following the All-Star break, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili tweaked his right foot in the team's last game prior to the All-Star break, but it was apparently nothing that will threaten his availability moving forward. "It didn't appear to be anything severe," general manager R.C. Buford said. "He got treatment, saw people and then left on his All-Star vacation plans." With that in mind, look for Ginobili to take on his typical role in a matchup with the Nuggets on Feb. 23.