Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Won't play Saturday

Ginobili will be rested for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Ginobili will be rewarded with the day off Saturday after knocking down the game-winning three pointer in Friday's 105-102 win over the Celtics. He finished the night with 11 points (3-8 FG), four rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes of action. Look for Bryn Forbes to see extended run with Ginobili unavailable.