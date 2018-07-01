Belinelli has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Belinelli will be returning to San Antonio after playing a couple of seasons for the Spurs between 2013 and 2015. He played a combined 80 games for Atlanta and Philadelphia last season, averaging a career-high 21.1 points per game.

