Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Another double-digit scoring effort Sunday
Belinelli netted 15 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Belinelli has now rattled off four straight double-digit scoring efforts as a key source of offense off the Spurs bench. The veteran sharpshooter is encouragingly averaging 9.7 shot attempts per contest over an average of 22.2 minutes, an aggressive usage ratio that is helping him to the highest full-season scoring average of his career (11.9).
