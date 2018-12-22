Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Another strong effort Friday
Belinelli totaled 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-98 victory over Minnesota.
Belinelli continues to thrive off the bench for the Spurs, finishing with double-digit scoring for the seventh time in his last eight games. Belinelli fills his role to perfection on a nightly basis and is certainly worth streaming in across most formats.
