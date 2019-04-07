Belinelli (hip) is available to play in Sunday's contest against the Cavaliers, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Belinelli missed Friday's game against Washington due to experiencing soreness in his left hip prior to tip-off but appears to be all ready to return to the court Sunday. Belinelli is currently averaging 10.7 points and 2.5 rebounds this season with two games left to play in the regular season.