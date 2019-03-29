Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Bench-high scoring total
Belinelli netted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Belinelli's point tally led the Spurs' second unit for the night, and it represented his fourth double-digit scoring effort of the last five games overall. The 33-year-old bounced back from a two-game shooting slump, as he'd drained just eight of 23 attempts over the previous pair of contests. Belinelli continues to serve as a valued source of offense off the bench but rarely offers much outside the scoring categories, with Tuesday's 10 rebounds against the Hornets an exception.
