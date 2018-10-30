Belinelli netted 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime win over the Mavericks on Monday.

Belinelli's scoring total led the Spurs bench and served as his third double-digit tally over the last four games. The 32-year-old has been solid off the bench thus far in his return to San Antonio following a three-season absence, but he's currently posting his lowest shooting percentage (38.9) since the 2015-16 campaign. Belinelli continues to have some fantasy utility in deeper formats for his scoring and three-point shooting contributions, although his minutes don't figure to often exceed the 21.3 he's averaging thus far through six games.