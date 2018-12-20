Belinelli scored 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding three assists and two rebounds in only 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 129-90 win over the Magic.

He was the only Spurs reserve to score in double digits. Belinelli has been on fire from beyond the arc lately, draining 47.4 percent (18-for-38) of his three-point attempts over the last seven games while scoring 10 points or more in six of them.