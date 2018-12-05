Spurs' Marco Belinelli: Cleared to play
Belinelli (neck) is available Tuesday against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Neck soreness prevented Belinelli from playing Sunday against Portland, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the veteran. He's averaging 9.7 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 22.0 minutes.
